Death Toll From COVID-19 in Brazil Surpasses 75,000 People - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Brazil, has increased by 1,233 to 75,366 within the past 24 hours, the national Health Ministry said on late Wednesday.

Within the same period of time, the number of confirmed cases has risen by 39,924 to 1,966,748.

A day earlier, Brazil reported about 41,857 new cases of the coronavirus disease and about 1,300 new fatalities.

Brazil comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded more than 3.4 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 13.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 581,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.