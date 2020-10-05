Death Toll From COVID-19 in Buenos Aires Retirement Homes Exceeds 700 People - Authorities

More than 700 people died from the coronavirus in retirement homes of the Argentinian capital, Paula Zingoni, the head of the Buenos Aires Health Ministry's department of operational planning, said on Monday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) More than 700 people died from the coronavirus in retirement homes of the Argentinian capital, Paula Zingoni, the head of the Buenos Aires Health Ministry's department of operational planning, said on Monday.

"We have conducted 19,377 tests in the retirement homes.

As a result, 4,871 cases were confirmed, 3,722 people recovered and 724 people died," Zingoni told journalists.

Health authorities in Buenos Aires have so far confirmed 129,664 cases, including 104,384 recoveries and 3,801 deaths.

The past month saw the coronavirus surge in Latin American countries. As of Monday, Argentina reported a total of 798,486 cases, including 636,672 recoveries and 21,018 deaths.