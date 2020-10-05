UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From COVID-19 In Buenos Aires Retirement Homes Exceeds 700 People - Authorities

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 10:45 PM

Death Toll From COVID-19 in Buenos Aires Retirement Homes Exceeds 700 People - Authorities

More than 700 people died from the coronavirus in retirement homes of the Argentinian capital, Paula Zingoni, the head of the Buenos Aires Health Ministry's department of operational planning, said on Monday

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) More than 700 people died from the coronavirus in retirement homes of the Argentinian capital, Paula Zingoni, the head of the Buenos Aires Health Ministry's department of operational planning, said on Monday.

"We have conducted 19,377 tests in the retirement homes.

As a result, 4,871 cases were confirmed, 3,722 people recovered and 724 people died," Zingoni told journalists.

Health authorities in Buenos Aires have so far confirmed 129,664 cases, including 104,384 recoveries and 3,801 deaths.

The past month saw the coronavirus surge in Latin American countries. As of Monday, Argentina reported a total of 798,486 cases, including 636,672 recoveries and 21,018 deaths.

Related Topics

Died Buenos Aires Argentina From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bee’ah hosts weekly series on &#039;Recycled Arc ..

22 seconds ago

Auto loans down 7.6 pct in 2019, as consumers tend ..

15 minutes ago

Rs 10 billion allocated for new KCR coaches: Sheik ..

18 seconds ago

AJK liberated to become part of Pakistan, not Indi ..

20 seconds ago

COVID-19 Pandemic to Cost Moscow Budget About $10. ..

22 seconds ago

Three more bodies found as French villages dig out ..

24 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.