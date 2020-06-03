Death Toll From COVID-19 in Colombia Exceeds 1,000 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The number of people who died of COVID-19 in Colombia has increased by 40 to 1,009 over the past 24 hours, which comes amid partial ease of lockdown in the Latin American nation.

According to the Health Ministry, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Colombia has increased by 1,340 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 31,833.

Over the past week, the daily increase in the number of new cases of the infection in Colombia ranged between 1,000 and 1,500. Several dozens patients die of the decease every day.

A total 11,142 patients have recovered.

In late May, Colombian President Ivan Duque said that the country's authorities would begin on June 1 to partially ease the restrictions imposed due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. He specified that from June outdoor sports would be available for all categories of citizens. Kindergartens and universities will continue to work remotely, and restaurants will operate only for delivery. These measures will be valid until June 30.