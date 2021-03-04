Death Toll From COVID-19 in Colombia Surpasses 60,000 People - Ministry of Health

BOGOTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) The death from the coronavirus in Colombia has increased by 110 people to 60,082 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said.

The country has confirmed 3,047 new COVID-19 cases within the same period of time, with the total number of positive tests having reached 2,262,646.

More than 2.16 million patients have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 115.12 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.55 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.