Death Toll From COVID-19 In Colombia Surpasses 10,000 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 04:50 AM

Death Toll From COVID-19 in Colombia Surpasses 10,000 - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2020) The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in Colombia, has risen by 295 to 10,105 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said on late Friday.

The number of confirmed cases has increased by 9,488 to 295,508 within the same period of time.

More than 150,000 people have recovered in Colombia since the start of the outbreak. Over 1.5 million coronavirus tests have been carried out in the country.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 17.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 677,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Stories From World

