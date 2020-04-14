UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From COVID-19 in France Nears 15,000 After 574 New Fatalities - Gov't

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in France has reached 98,076, including 14,967 fatalities, the French Public Health Agency said on Monday.

The agency said 2,673 new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed over the past 24 hours, bringing the toll to 98,076 cases.

"A total of 9,588 people have died in hospitals and 5,379 people have died in residential care establishments since March 1. We mourn a total of 14,967 people," the agency said in a statement, adding that 574 people have died from COVID-19 in France over the past day.

According to the update, more than 27,000 French COVID-19 patients have now recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

