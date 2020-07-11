UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From COVID-19 In France Surpasses 30,000 - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 11th July 2020 | 03:10 AM

Death Toll From COVID-19 in France Surpasses 30,000 - Health Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus disease in France, has exceeded 30,000, while 7,062 patients remain in hospitals, the French Ministry of Health said.

"Since the start of the epidemic in France, 30,004 have died in France, with 19,528 people having died in hospitals," the ministry said on late Friday in a statement.

Within the past 24 hours, 136 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, while 496 patients are in critical condition.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 12.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 557,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. France has registered some 200,000 coronavirus cases so far.

Related Topics

World France Died March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE ranked 1st in Arab region, 8th globally in UN& ..

31 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mohamed bin Zayed

2 hours ago

Cabinet approves various amendments on decisions r ..

3 hours ago

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi declares all privat ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President&#03 ..

4 hours ago

UN expert asks India to end its repressive measure ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.