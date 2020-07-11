Death Toll From COVID-19 in France Surpasses 30,000 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus disease in France, has exceeded 30,000, while 7,062 patients remain in hospitals, the French Ministry of Health said.

"Since the start of the epidemic in France, 30,004 have died in France, with 19,528 people having died in hospitals," the ministry said on late Friday in a statement.

Within the past 24 hours, 136 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, while 496 patients are in critical condition.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 12.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 557,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. France has registered some 200,000 coronavirus cases so far.