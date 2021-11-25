UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From COVID-19 In Germany Surpasses 100,000 People - Robert Koch Institute

Death Toll From COVID-19 in Germany Surpasses 100,000 People - Robert Koch Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in Germany has surpassed 100,000, the Robert Koch Institute said.

Over the past 24 hours, the death toll has risen by 351 to 100,119 people, while the number of new cases by 75,961 to 5,573,756.

More than 4.7 million people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

Like many other countries, Germany is currently facing the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which bring record numbers of new cases.

