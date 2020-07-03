Death Toll From COVID-19 in Germany Surpasses 9,000 People - Robert Koch Institute

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in Germany, has increased by nine to 9,003 within the past 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute said on Friday.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has risen by 446 to 195,674 people within the same period of time.

Around 181,000 people have recovered since the start of the outbreak.

A day earlier, the country confirmed 503 new cases and nine fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 10.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 520,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.