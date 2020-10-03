Death Toll From COVID-19 in India Surpasses 100,000 People - Ministry of Health

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in India, has increased by 1,069 to 100,842 within the past 24 hours, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen by 79,476 to 6,473,545 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, India registered 81,484 new COVID-19 cases, with 1,095 fatalities.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 7.33 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 34.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.