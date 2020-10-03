UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From COVID-19 In India Surpasses 100,000 People - Ministry Of Health

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 09:10 AM

Death Toll From COVID-19 in India Surpasses 100,000 People - Ministry of Health

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in India, has increased by 1,069 to 100,842 within the past 24 hours, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen by 79,476 to 6,473,545 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, India registered 81,484 new COVID-19 cases, with 1,095 fatalities.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 7.33 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 34.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

India World Died Same United States March Family Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ottawa Probing Reports of Canadian Military Equipm ..

9 hours ago

Lebanon puts over 100 districts on lockdown amid C ..

10 hours ago

O'Brian Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

9 hours ago

Spanish capital braces for closure as virus cases ..

10 hours ago

Baku Believes Yerevan Not Interested in Negotiatio ..

10 hours ago

O'Brien Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.