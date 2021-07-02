Death Toll From COVID-19 in India Surpasses 400,000 People - Ministry of Health

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in India, has risen by 853 to 400,312 people within the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Friday.

Within the same period of time, the number of confirmed cases has increased by 46,617 to 30,458,251, according to the ministry.

More than 29.54 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.