MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The number of people, who died of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, has risen from one to two, the national Ministry of Health said.

The first COVID-19 related fatality in Baghdad was reported on Wednesday.

"The Ministry of Health and Environment says that the second death of a person, earlier infected with the new coronavirus, has been registered in Baghdad," the ministry wrote on its Facebook page on late Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the victim is a 65-year-old man.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Rudaw broadcaster reported about one more COVID-19 related fatality in Iraqi Kurdistan, but the Ministry of Health said there was no proof that the victim had been infected with the new coronavirus.

More than 95,000 people worldwide have been infected with the novel strain of the coronavirus, the vast majority of them in China that is an epicenter of the outbreak. More than 3,200 people have died, but over 51,000 have recovered after the treatment.