Death Toll From COVID-19 In Israel Reaches 25 People - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 02:20 AM

Death Toll From COVID-19 in Israel Reaches 25 People - Health Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The number of people, who died of COVID-19 in Israel, has increased from 20 to 25 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said.

As of 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday (17:00 GMT), the whole number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country stood at 6,092.

According to the ministry, 95 people were in critical condition, while 241 others have been discharged from hospitals.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 921,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 46,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

