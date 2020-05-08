Death Toll From COVID-19 in Italy Exceeds 30,000 - Civil Protection Authority

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Italy has surpassed 30,000, the Department of Civil Protection said on Friday.

"We report 243 new victims today, which brings our national death toll to 30,201.

The total number of discharged patients who have recovered from the virus has risen to 99,023, an increase of 2,747 people compared to yesterday," the department said in a statement, adding that the current number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is at 217,185 with an increase of 1,327.

Staring Monday, Italy has lifted some of its restrictions against the disease. The next round is scheduled for May 18, provided no complications emerge.