UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From COVID-19 In Italy Exceeds 30,000 - Civil Protection Authority

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

Death Toll From COVID-19 in Italy Exceeds 30,000 - Civil Protection Authority

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Italy has surpassed 30,000, the Department of Civil Protection said on Friday.

"We report 243 new victims today, which brings our national death toll to 30,201.

The total number of discharged patients who have recovered from the virus has risen to 99,023, an increase of 2,747 people compared to yesterday," the department said in a statement, adding that the current number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is at 217,185 with an increase of 1,327.

Staring Monday, Italy has lifted some of its restrictions against the disease. The next round is scheduled for May 18, provided no complications emerge.

Related Topics

Italy May From

Recent Stories

Terrorists attack in Buleda: One army officer, fiv ..

1 hour ago

Trump plays down unprecedented new unemployment as ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan witnesses surge in infections with more t ..

2 hours ago

Effective health system in place to fight COVID-19 ..

6 minutes ago

African Americans Particularly Hard Hit by Record ..

6 minutes ago

US Delivers Specialized Vehicles to Moroccan Speci ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.