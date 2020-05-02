UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From COVID-19 In Japan Approaches 500 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 04:56 PM

Death Toll From COVID-19 in Japan Approaches 500 - Reports

The deaths from COVID-19 in Japan has surpassed 500, the NHK broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing data from local authorities

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) The deaths from COVID-19 in Japan has surpassed 500, the NHK broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing data from local authorities.

The total number of confirmed cases has increased by 266 to 15,283 over the past 24 hours, which includes the passengers and crew members of Diamond Princess cruise ship, while the death toll climbed to 494, with 26 new fatalities, according to the broadcasting service.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries stands at 4,632.

