Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mainland China Rises by 11 to 3,169 - Health Commission

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in mainland China has increased by 15 to 80,793, with the death toll having risen by 11 to 3,169, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

"The National Health Commission received information about 80,793 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces [regions and municipalities], including 14,831 currently ill people. 4,257 people are in critical condition, 3,169 have died, 62,793 people have been discharged from hospitals," the commission said in a statement.

The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan, China's Hubei province, in late December, and has since spread worldwide. More than 126,000 people have been infected with COVID-19, with over 1,600 having died and 67,000 recovered.

On Wednesday, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the COVID-19 outbreak could be characterized as a pandemic.