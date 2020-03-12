UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From COVID-19 In Mainland China Rises By 11 To 3,169 - Health Commission

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 06:10 AM

Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mainland China Rises by 11 to 3,169 - Health Commission

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in mainland China has increased by 15 to 80,793, with the death toll having risen by 11 to 3,169, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

"The National Health Commission received information about 80,793 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces [regions and municipalities], including 14,831 currently ill people. 4,257 people are in critical condition, 3,169 have died, 62,793 people have been discharged from hospitals," the commission said in a statement.

The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan, China's Hubei province, in late December, and has since spread worldwide. More than 126,000 people have been infected with COVID-19, with over 1,600 having died and 67,000 recovered.

On Wednesday, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the COVID-19 outbreak could be characterized as a pandemic.

Related Topics

World China Died Wuhan December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India suspends visas to contain the spread of COVI ..

5 hours ago

KSA announces recovery of first coronavirus-infect ..

6 hours ago

Fujairah charity allocates over AED49 million for ..

6 hours ago

Pakistan's economic fundamentals strong to absorb ..

6 hours ago

UAE launches website for latest updates on coronav ..

7 hours ago

Workshops on environmental pollution for MPAs

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.