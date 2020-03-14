UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 07:50 AM

Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mainland China Rises by 13 to 3,189 - Health Commission

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in mainland China has increased by 11 to 80,824, with the death toll having risen by 13 to 3,189, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

"The National Health Commission received information about 80,824 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus from 31 provinces [regions and municipalities], including 12,094 currently ill people. 3,610 people are in critical condition, 3,189 have died, 65,541 people have been discharged from hospitals," the commission said in a statement.

The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan, China's Hubei province, in late December, and has since spread worldwide. On Wednesday, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

