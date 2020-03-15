Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mainland China Rises by 10 to 3,199 - Health Commission

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in mainland China has increased by 20 to 80,844, with the death toll having risen by 10 to 3,199, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

Over the past day, 1,370 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals, the commission said.

The coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan, China's Hubei province, in late December, and has since spread worldwide. On Wednesday, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.