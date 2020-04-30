Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 163 to 1,732 People - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 163 to 1,732 within the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry's director of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, also said on late Wednesday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased from 16,752 to 17,799 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation has recorded 1,223 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 135 lethal ones.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 227,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.