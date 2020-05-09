Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 199 to 3,160 People - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 199 to 3,160 within the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry's director of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, also said on late Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 1,906 to 31,522 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation has recorded 1,982 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 257 lethal ones.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 274,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.