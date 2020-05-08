Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 257 to 2,961 People - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 257 to 2,961 within the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry's director of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, also said on late Thursday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 1,982 to 29,616 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation has recorded 1,609 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 197 lethal ones.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 269,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.