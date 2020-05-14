Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 294 to 4,220 People - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 294 to 4,220 within the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry's director of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, also said on late Wednesday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 1,862 to 40,186 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation has recorded 1,997 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 353 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 4.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 296,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.