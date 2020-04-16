UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From COVID-19 In Mexico Rises By 43 To 449 People - Deputy Health Minister

Thu 16th April 2020

Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 43 to 449 People - Deputy Health Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 43 to 449 people within the past 24 hours, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

"Unfortunately, we have 449 people, who have died of the severe form of COVID-19," Lopez-Gatell said at a press conference on late Wednesday.

The number of confirmed cases had increased by 448 to 5,847 within this period of time, the official added.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 134,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

