Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 479 to 6,989 People - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 479 to 6,989 within the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry's director of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, also said on late Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 2,960 to 62,527 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation has recorded 2,973 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 420 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 338,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.