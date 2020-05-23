UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From COVID-19 In Mexico Rises By 479 To 6,989 People - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 06:10 AM

Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 479 to 6,989 People - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 479 to 6,989 within the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry's director of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, also said on late Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 2,960 to 62,527 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation has recorded 2,973 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 420 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 338,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Died Same Mexico March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Eid al-Fitr Sunday in Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jord ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, Rul ..

5 hours ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates President, VP, AD C ..

5 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 50,000 additional COV ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law amending ‘Pensions ..

6 hours ago

Middle East Quartet Meets by Video in Bid to End I ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.