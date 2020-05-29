Death Toll From COVID-19 In Mexico Rises By 447 To 9,044 People - Deputy Health Minister
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 06:30 AM
MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 447 to 9,044 within the past 24 hours, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.
He also said on late Thursday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 3,377 to 81,400 within the same period of time.
A day earlier, the Latin American nation has recorded 3,463 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 463 fatalities.
The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 359,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.