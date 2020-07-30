Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 485 to 45,361 People - Deputy Health Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 485 to 45,361 within the past 24 hours, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

He also said on late Wednesday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 5,752 to 408,449 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 7,208 new cases of the coronavirus, with 854 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 16.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 665,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.