Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 504 to 59,610 People - Deputy Health Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 504 to 59,610 within the past 24 hours, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

He also said on late Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 5,928 to 549,734 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 6,778 new cases of the coronavirus, with 625 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 22.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 797,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.