Death Toll From COVID-19 In Mexico Rises By 518 To 62,594 People - Health Official

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 06:30 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 518 to 62,594 within the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said.

He also said on late Thursday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 6,026 to 579,914 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 5,267 new cases of the coronavirus, with 626 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 24.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 829,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Stories From World

