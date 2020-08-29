Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 552 to 63,146 People - Health Official

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 552 to 63,146 within the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said.

He also said on late Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 5,824 to 585,738 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 6,026 new cases of the coronavirus, with 518 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 24.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 835,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.