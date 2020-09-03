Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 575 to 65,816 People - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 575 to 65,816 within the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

He also said on late Wednesday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 4,929 to 610,957 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 6,476 new cases of the coronavirus, with 827 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 25.9 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 860,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.