Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 513 to 66,329 People - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 513 to 66,329 within the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

He also said on late Thursday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 5,937 to 616,894 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 4,929 new cases of the coronavirus, with 575 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 26.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 866,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.