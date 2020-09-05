Death Toll From COVID-19 In Mexico Rises By 522 To 66,851 People - Health Ministry
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 06:10 AM
MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 522 to 66,851 within the past 24 hours, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.
He also said on late Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 6,196 to 623,090 within the same period of time.
A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 5,937 new cases of the coronavirus, with 513 fatalities.
The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 26.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 872,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.