Death Toll From COVID-19 In Mexico Rises By 544 To 16,448 People - Health Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 07:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 544 to 16,448 within the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said.

He also said on late Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 5,222 to 139,196 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation has recorded 4,790 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 587 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 7.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 425,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

