Death Toll From COVID-19 In Mexico Rises By 579 To 36,906 People - Health Official

Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 579 to 36,906 People - Health Official

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 579 to 36,906 within the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said.

He also said on late Wednesday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 6,149 to 317,635 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 7,051 new cases of the coronavirus, with 836 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 13.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 582,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Stories From World

