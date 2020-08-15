Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 615 to 55,908 People - Government

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 615 to 55,908 within the past 24 hours, the national government said.

He also said on late Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 5,618 to 511,369 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 7,371 new cases of the coronavirus, with 627 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 21 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 762,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.