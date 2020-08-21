Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 625 to 59,106 People - Health Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 625 to 59,106 within the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said.

He also said on late Thursday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 6,778 to 543,809 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 5,792 new cases of the coronavirus, with 707 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 22.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 790,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.