Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 626 to 62,076 People - Health Official

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 626 to 62,076 within the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said.

He also said on late Wednesday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 5,267 to 573,888 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 4,916 new cases of the coronavirus, with 650 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 24 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 822,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.