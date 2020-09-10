Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 611 to 69,095 People - Health Official

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 611 to 69,095 within the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said.

He also said on late Wednesday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 4,647 to 647,507 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 5,351 new cases of the coronavirus, with 703 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 27.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 900,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.