Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 60 to 546 People - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 60 to 546 within the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry's director of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, also said on Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased from 6,297 to 6,875 within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

To date, more than 2.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 148,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.