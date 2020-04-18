UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From COVID-19 In Mexico Rises By 60 To 546 People - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 05:50 AM

Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 60 to 546 People - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 60 to 546 within the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry's director of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, also said on Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased from 6,297 to 6,875 within the same period of time.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

To date, more than 2.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 148,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Died Same Mexico March From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus outbreak in Germany &#039;under contro ..

5 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

5 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 24,000 additional ..

6 hours ago

Residents of Abu Dhabi Emirate sing Emirati nation ..

6 hours ago

Canadian Gov't to Provide Additional $3Bln in Supp ..

5 hours ago

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disas ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.