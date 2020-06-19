Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 667 to 19,747 People - Health Official

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 667 to 19,747 within the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said.

He also said on late Thursday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 5,662 to 165,455 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation has recorded 4,930 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 770 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 8.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 451,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.