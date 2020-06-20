Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 647 to 20,394 People - Health Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 647 to 20,394 within the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said.

He also said on late Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 5,030 to 170,485 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation has recorded 5,662 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 667 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 8.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 459,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.