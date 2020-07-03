UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From COVID-19 In Mexico Rises By 679 To 29,189 People - Health Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 06:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 679 to 29,189 within the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said.

He also said on late Thursday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 6,741 to 238,511 within the same period of time.

"At the moment, 238,511 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus have turned out positive ... including 29,189 fatalities," Alomia said in a televised address.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 5,681 new cases of the coronavirus, with 741 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 10.8 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 519,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

