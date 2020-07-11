Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 665 to 34,191 People - Health Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 665 to 34,191 within the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said.

He also said on late Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 6,891 to 289,174 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 7,280 new cases of the coronavirus, with 730 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 12.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 559,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.