Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 668 to 37,574 People - Health Official

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 668 to 37,574 within the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said.

He also said on late Thursday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 6,406 to 324,041 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 6,149 new cases of the coronavirus, with 579 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 13.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 588,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.