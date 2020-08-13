UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 737 to 54,666 People - Health Official

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 737 to 54,666 within the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said.

He also said on late Wednesday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 5,858 to 498,380 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 6,686 new cases of the coronavirus, with 926 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 20.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 745,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

