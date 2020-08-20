Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 707 to 58,481 People - Deputy Health Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 707 to 58,481 within the past 24 hours, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

He also said on late Wednesday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 5,792 to 537,031 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 5,506 new cases of the coronavirus, with 751 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 22.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 784,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.