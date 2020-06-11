Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 708 to 15,357 People - Health Official

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 708 to 15,357 within the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said.

He also said on late Wednesday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 4,883 to 129,184 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation has recorded 4,199 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 596 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, some 7.3 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 416,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.