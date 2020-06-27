Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 719 to 25,779 People - Health Official

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 719 to 25,779 within the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said.

He also said on late Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 5,441 to 208,392 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 6,104 new cases of the coronavirus, with 736 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 9.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 492,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.