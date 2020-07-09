Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 782 to 32,796 People - Health Official

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 782 to 32,796 within the past 24 hours, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said.

He also said on late Wednesday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 6,995 to 275,003 within the same period of time.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation recorded 6,258 new cases of the coronavirus, with 895 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 12 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 548,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.