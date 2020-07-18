UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From COVID-19 In Mexico Rises By 736 To 38,310 People - Deputy Health Minister

Sat 18th July 2020 | 07:10 AM

Death Toll From COVID-19 in Mexico Rises by 736 to 38,310 People - Deputy Health Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2020) The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 736 to 38,310 within the past 24 hours, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

He also said on late Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had increased by 7,257 to 331,298 within the same period of time.

"The number of confirmed cases of the disease has reached 331,298, including 38,310 lethal ones," Lopez-Gatell said.

A day earlier, the Latin American nation has recorded 6,406 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 668 fatalities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 14 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 600,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

